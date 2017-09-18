Music Fan Creates His Own Buried Treasure To Smuggle Alcohol Into Festival

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Alcohol, Festivals, Music Festivals
(Photo by Chris Hondros/Newsmakers)

While we don’t condone this activity, it’s a clever way to avoid paying high prices for alcohol at music festivals.

A festival-goer in shared the story of how he was able to sneak in a bottle of alcohol to the New York City’s Electric Zoo. The key to his success? Think like a pirate.

Ahead of the festival, Alex Diamond visited Randall’s Island (the site of Electric Zoo) and buried a ziploc bag containing a water bottle full of alcohol in the ground.

Once the bottle was buried, he put in the coordinates on Google Maps so he could dig it up once he entered the festival.

Keep in mind if you get caught doing this at a festival you’ll likely be kicked out.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live