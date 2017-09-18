Music Fan Creates His Own Buried Treasure To Smuggle Alcohol Into Festival

While we don’t condone this activity, it’s a clever way to avoid paying high prices for alcohol at music festivals.

A festival-goer in shared the story of how he was able to sneak in a bottle of alcohol to the New York City’s Electric Zoo. The key to his success? Think like a pirate.

Ahead of the festival, Alex Diamond visited Randall’s Island (the site of Electric Zoo) and buried a ziploc bag containing a water bottle full of alcohol in the ground.



Once the bottle was buried, he put in the coordinates on Google Maps so he could dig it up once he entered the festival.

Keep in mind if you get caught doing this at a festival you’ll likely be kicked out.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram