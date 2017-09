Eddie Vedder’s no stranger to Wrigley Field, but even this was a first for him!

Following the Cubs game this Friday, Vedder was hanging around the neighborhood and decided to join a couple of buskers jamming outside Wrigley.

Even with an impeccable performance of “Corduroy” (it is his song after all), barely anyone recognized him.

Check out fan shot footage of this incredible occurence above and below.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram