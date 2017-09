Breakfast With The Beatles – September 17, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Because

5th Dimension – I’ve Got A Feeling

The Beatles – You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

Sheila E (W/The Revolution & Ringo) – Come Together

Professor Moptop

Paul & Elvis Costello – My Brave Face (Demo)

The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Anthology)

Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche – For No One

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever

The Beatles – Dear Prudence (Rock Band)

The Beatles – All Together Now

Paul – Run Devil Run

The Beatles – Another Girl

9 AM

The Beatles – Please Mister Postman

Tubes – I Saw Her Standing There

The Beatles – Dizzy Miss Lizzy (Hollywood Bowl)

Ringo – Don’t Pass Me By

Jerry Garcia Band – Eleanor Rigby

John – Instant Karma

John & Paul Interview

The Beatles – If I Needed Someone

The Beatles – I Will

Paul – Calico Skies

George – Save The World

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky

Florence And The Machine – Oh Darlin

The Beatles – I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – SEPTEMBER 17, 2017

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 8:30 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHN’S AVE – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9 PM – MARTYRS FEST, 10233 S. CENTRAL PARK, EVERGREEN PARK

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – OCONOMOWOC ARTS CENTER, 641 E. FOREST ST, OCONOMOWOC, WISC – ALL AGES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 4:30 PM – HUNTLEY FEST, 12015 S. MILLS ST, HUNTLEY

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 11 AM TILL 2 PM – KONOW’S CORN MAZE, 16849 S. CEDAR RD, HOMER GLEN / 6:15 TILL 7:45 PM – CORNER OF DIVERSEY AND 75TH COURT, ELMWOOD PARK (SETS WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – HIGHLAND PARK FRENCH MARKET, NORTH ST. JOHNS AVE PARKING LOT, 1800 ST. JOHNS AVE – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 4 PM – APPLE FEST, 308 OLD McHENRY RD, LONG GROVE

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 2 TILL 4 PM- MANTENO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OKTOBERFEST, MAIN STAGE TENT, CORNER OF MAIN & DIVISION, MANTENO (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLES SONGS)

CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON JOHN, PAUL, GEORGE & RINGO: THE SOLO YEARS 1970-1980 – COLLEGE OF DuPAGE – STARTING OCTOBER 16TH – FOR MORE INFORMATION GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – TRITON COLLEGE – STARTING NOVEMBER 2 – FOR MORE INFORMATION GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM