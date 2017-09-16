Fulton Market Harvest Fest is back for its second year on September 30th and October 1st! Curated by Chefs Stephanie Izard and Paul Kahan, Fulton Market Harvest Fest unites the city’s top culinary talent with notable chefs from around the country for three days of pop-up dinners, food and beverage classes, cooking demonstrations and a neighborhood street fest. Proceeds from Fulton Market Harvest Fest benefit the food-focused charity, Pilot Light.

