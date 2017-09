After a long wait, Foo Fighters fans finally have a new album in their hands!

The band’s ninth album Concrete and Gold is out now and includes guest appearances from Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman, Alison Mosshart of The Kills, Paul McCartney, and Justin Timberlake.

Head on out to your local record store to pick it up now, but if you want to listen to it ahead of time you can stream it below.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram