A Peace Offering to Chicago’s New Inhabitant: The Mothman

According to Lon Strickler at phantomsandmonsters.com, since April of this year there have been 45 sightings of the “Mothman” in Chicago. The Mothman is spelled like it sounds – a half man, half moth humanoid creature that stands 7 feet tall, with a 10 foot wingspan.

The reports have come from all over the city and suburbs. You can view them here on this interactive map. The reports range from glimpses of something too large to be a bird, to terrifying accounts like this one in the Gold Coast:



“Last night (Wednesday 8/9/2017) at approximately 9:20PM CT, the witness and her husband were returning to her parent’s residence after taking a brief walk along N. Lake Shore Dr. (walking south). As they approached E. Schiller St. they noticed something large and dark flying towards them from their left (from the direction of Lake Michigan). Both witnesses were startled, as the flying anomaly crossed ahead of them at an altitude of 20 or so feet. They watched the anomaly sweep upwards, over the trees in front of 1400 N. Lake Shore Dr., then stop in mid-air after it reached a height just a few stories from the top of the building. It hovered with a large pair of wings for approximately 5 seconds, as it seemed to focus on the windows in front of it. It then bent backwards and fell into a dive down towards the trees.

The witnesses hurriedly walked in the direction of the intersection and then turned right onto E. Schiller St., quickly walking towards the entrance to the condominium building. Then suddenly, the large winged being slowing descended in front of them, no more than 25 feet away. It hovered about 5 feet above the sidewalk, with it’s wing spread open, as it peered at the couple with large bright red eyes that slowly altered back and forth in intensity. Several people on the other side of the street, including a delivery van driver, reacted with screams and frightened yelps. The winged being hovered for 10 seconds, then quickly pulled the wings into its body and shot up quickly into the night sky. There was no sound, other than a rush of air as the being flew upwards.

The witness ‘AG’ described the winged being as ‘human-like’ with a small head that narrowed at the top. It had legs like a human with long feet that tapered. Neither witness noticed any arms. The body was 5-6 feet in height and it had wide wings that resembled the top wings of a butterfly, attached along the body. The illumination from the building entrance could be seen through the wings, so it looked to be made of a skin or membrane. The wing span was easily 10+ feet. The legs pulsated as it hovered in the air. The overall color was very dark…like a deep bluish-green. The skin on the body may have been moist, since it was shiny. The eyes were large compared to the head size…slightly slanted, and alternated back and forth in brightness. It made no noise, other than a slight humming from the pulsating legs. Both witnesses stated that they felt ‘a vibration that emanated from the being.’

The witness did see at least one camera flash come from across the street. Neither witness was able to retrieved their phones…the fear and shock was too profound during the encounter. AG stated that she literally ‘fell to her knees’ after the incident, and that her husband had to assist her the rest of the way. Neither witness has slept more than an hour or two since their encounter 18 hours previous.” Source

Do I believe in this Mothman creature? You can bet your mothballs I do. He’s even been trolling me on Twitter:

The Mothman isn’t a new concept – he is supposedly part of actual events that occurred between November 1966 and December 1967 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, which inspired the 1975 book The Mothman Prophecies, and the 2002 film of the same name.

Some theorize that he is a harbinger of doom, but I think he’s just looking for a friend. So here you go Mothman, I picked a few songs I thought you’d like:

“Moth’s Wings” – Passion Pit



10 feet? 10 FEET!?

“Lullaby” – The Cure



Spiderman is having me for dinner tonight.

“The Moth” – Aimee Mann



Please don’t hurt us.

“Radio Moth” – Meat Puppets



If we need to make a human sacrifice, that can be arranged.

“The Flame” – Cheap Trick



Bet you like this one huh

“Flying Under Radar” – Jerry Harrison



We’re on to you.

“Friend of the Devil” – Grateful Dead



Are you tho?

“You’ve Got A Friend” – James Taylor



We can be friends, just cool it with the creepy stuff.

