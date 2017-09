Do you know a neighborhood hero that displays great character? Tell their story here and they can win a $100 Jewel-Osco gift card!

Contest runs from 9/14/17-12/12/17. One (1) winning entry will be selected every Wednesday at 10 AM by a station judging panel; thirteen (13) winners total. Each nominee selected will win a $100 Jewel-Osco gift card. Entrants cannot nominate themselves. Prize will only be awarded to the subject of each story. Each prize has an approximate retail value of $100.