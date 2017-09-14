Sam Smith, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples. New Noise at Nine – Thursday September 14, 2017

Between all the albums to come out within a week of each other snd the new songs that showed up out of nowhere from our favorite XRT artists, last week’s show took a lot out of me. We get to share many of those new songs again this week! Some highlights include St. Vincent, Sam Smith, Mavis Staples, and the number 1 album in the US from LCD Soundsystem. Check out the playlist from this week’s New Noise at Nine below.

support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying a ticket to a concert and the music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

St. Vincent – “Los Ageless”

Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”

LCD Soundsystem – “Other Voices” ***American Dream is LCD Soundsystem’s first #1 album!

Sam Smith – “Too Good At Goodbyes”

The National – “Day I Die”

Anderson East – “All On My Mind”

U2 – “You’re The Best Thing About Me” ***Listen to Lin Brehmer’s chat with Bono chat here.

Mavis Staples – “If All I Was Was Black”

Beck – “Up All Night”

Phillip Phillips – “Miles”

JD McPherson – “Lucky Penny”

Robert Plant – “Bones Of Saints”