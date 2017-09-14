How To Get 1,000 People To Sing At The Same Time

Sunday October 1st at Millennium Park 1000 people from all 50 Wards of the city will come together to perform the American debut of Pulitzer Prize winning composer David Lang’s Crowd Out.

Presented by The Chicago Humanities Festival, Crowd Out is a unique, one of a kind performance that features untrained voices singing, shouting, clapping and stomping to celebrate collaboration and community in a coming together for all Chicago. I think we could use it.

I met up with co-conductor Donald Nally on-site at The Bean where we talked about what to expect.