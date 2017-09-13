Trey Anastasio To Match Donations For Hurricane Relief Fund To Caribbean Island Tortola

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Phish, Trey anastasio
Phish headlining the What Stage at Bonnaroo June 10th, 2012 (photo by Nate Azark)

Trey Anastasio wrote a heartfelt essay on the impact the Caribbean island Tortola has had on his life.

The island was ravaged by Hurricane Irma and as it begins to pick up the pieces, Anastasio is calling on Phish fans to help out.

Anastasio has set up the Tortola Relief Fund through Phish’s charitable organization The Waterwheel Foundation to focus on helping Tortola rebuild.

He writes,

“Since that first trip in 1992, we’ve spent time on the island almost every winter/spring. When our daughters were born we started taking them along. They learned to swim in Tortola, and thought of “the outdoor house” as their second home.”

You can read his note in its entirety here and find out more information on how you can donate.

Anastasio also shared recordings he made while visiting Tortola this past winter. Click on each song title below to listen.

Brian And Robert
Strange Design
Love Is What We Are

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live