Trey Anastasio To Match Donations For Hurricane Relief Fund To Caribbean Island Tortola

Trey Anastasio wrote a heartfelt essay on the impact the Caribbean island Tortola has had on his life.

The island was ravaged by Hurricane Irma and as it begins to pick up the pieces, Anastasio is calling on Phish fans to help out.

Anastasio has set up the Tortola Relief Fund through Phish’s charitable organization The Waterwheel Foundation to focus on helping Tortola rebuild.

He writes,

“Since that first trip in 1992, we’ve spent time on the island almost every winter/spring. When our daughters were born we started taking them along. They learned to swim in Tortola, and thought of “the outdoor house” as their second home.”

You can read his note in its entirety here and find out more information on how you can donate.

Anastasio also shared recordings he made while visiting Tortola this past winter. Click on each song title below to listen.

Brian And Robert

Strange Design

Love Is What We Are

