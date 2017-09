Our good friends at Lagunitas sure know how to put on a show.

Mavis Staples was performing a concert at their Petaluma, CA brewery and brought out a very special guest to the stage…

Tom Waits!

Those lucky to be in attendance got to see the two perform the Staple Singers classic “Respect Yourself”, but thanks to the internet, you can watch it too!

Mavis Staples killed it at Lagunitas tonight! And to top it all off she decided to bring up Tom Waits for a song 😳#liveatlagunitas A post shared by Willow & Hound (@willowandhoundmusic) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

