Spandau Ballet Say Tony Hadley Isn’t Welcome Back In The Band

Back in July, Tony Hadley announced he was leaving Spandau Ballet with a concise statement on Twitter.

Spandau Ballet appeared on Good Morning Britain and discussed the circumstances that led to Hadley’s departure. They revealed that Hadley had told his bandmates he was leaving the group two years ago as they were in Hong Kong finishing their world tour.

“He didn’t want to do it anymore,” Gary Kemp explained. “As far as he was concerned he just wanted to do his solo work.”

With that, Spandau Ballet said Hadley would not be welcome back to the band.

Gary Kemp continued (via NME), “It wasn’t so much a shame for me that the band was going to split up at that point and lose Tony, it was a shame for the audience. And also, all the people that had put in the investment and the fans that have followed the band all those years.”

