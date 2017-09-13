Here’s How You Can Get Cubs Playoff Tickets

While the Cubs are in a tight race to lockdown the top spot in the NL Central, the team released details on how fans can purchase postseason tickets.

From noon Tuesday through Sept. 19 at noon, fans can register for a random drawing to win a chance to purchase single-game postseason tickets for a potential National League wild-card game and potential NLDS.

A new policy this year requires fans to submit a one-time refundable deposit of $50 to verify the authenticity of each entry.

Fans selected for playoff ticket purchasing will be notified following the September 19th deadline.

To register for tickets, head on over to cubs.com/postseason.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram