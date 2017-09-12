Wilco Announce Break From Touring In 2018

If you want to see Wilco anytime soon, you better hit the road.

With the announcement of their final shows of 2017, Wilco revealed they will be taking a break from touring for most of 2018.

The closest Wilco will be coming to Chicago on their upcoming tour is in St. Louis on November 13 and in St. Paul on November 15th and 16th.

Wilco – 2017 Tour

Sep 22 — Pinewood Bowl Theater — Lincoln, NE

Sep 23 — Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland — Kansas City

Sep 24 — Brady Theater — Tulsa, OK

Sep 26 — Santa Fe Opera — Santa Fe, NM

Sep 28 — Abraham Chavez Theatre — El Paso, TX

Sep 29 — Trans-Pecos Festival — Marfa, TX

Oct 01 — Bass Concert Hall — Austin, TX

Oct 02 — Tobin Center for the Performing Arts— San Antonio, TX

Oct 03 — The Pavillion at Irving Music Factory— Irving, TX

Oct 05 — The Orpheum Theatre-Memphis, TN

Oct 07 — Alabama Theatre — Birmingham, AL

Oct 08 — The Fox Theatre — Atlanta, GA

Oct 09 — Thomas Wolfe Auditorium — Asheville, NC

Nov 13 — The Pageant — St. Louis, MO

Nov 15 — The Palace Theatre — St. Paul, MN

Nov 16 — The Palace Theatre — St. Paul, MN

