Kris & Jessica Bryant Are Sending Out Personalized Thank You Notes For Wedding Gifts

Kris & Jessica Bryant received plenty of gifts from Cubs fans for their wedding this past January and are making sure their efforts aren’t going unnoticed!

Photos of personalized thank you cards are being circulated on social media by Cubs fans. The cards not only feature a message, but also signatures from Kris & Jessica.

Just a hand written thank you note from @KrisBryant_23 thanking us for his Sterling silver butter dish for his wedding. No biggie whatevs pic.twitter.com/4ZJh8XtxIn — Cameron (@Cam_Nation) September 12, 2017

Jessica Bryant confirmed in an Instagram that the couple has taken the time out to send out thank you notes to everyone that sent them a gift. If you sent the Bryant’s a gift and haven’t received a thank you card yet, don’t worry! They’re still sending them out.

