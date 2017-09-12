Kris & Jessica Bryant Are Sending Out Personalized Thank You Notes For Wedding Gifts

Kris & Jessica Bryant received plenty of gifts from Cubs fans for their wedding this past January and are making sure their efforts aren’t going unnoticed!
Photos of personalized thank you cards are being circulated on social media by Cubs fans. The cards not only feature a message, but also signatures from Kris & Jessica.
Jessica Bryant confirmed in an Instagram that the couple has taken the time out to send out thank you notes to everyone that sent them a gift. If you sent the Bryant’s a gift and haven’t received a thank you card yet, don’t worry! They’re still sending them out.
Finally finishing up thank you notes & they will be sent out this week!!! Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU everyone who sent a gift & being so patient as I worked to get these out💛💛💛 . . . A little disclaimer: I tried REALLY hard to make sure every single person who sent something got a note, but some came without invoices & some had no addresses attached!! I still want those who got missed…I hope not any…to know we greatly appreciate that you took the time to think of us and our marriage✨