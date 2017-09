Before getting up in arms that we’re talking about a former One Direction member, give it a chance.

Harry Styles took to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and covered Fleetwood Mac’s classic “The Chain”.

It was awesome.

Styles has the pipes and delivers a fantastic cover. Plus, if this gets more kids listening to Fleetwood Mac, that’s a good thing.

Compare the two versions below.

Fleetwood Mac

Harry Styles

