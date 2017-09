The new 10,000+ seat arena at McCormick Place will have a grand opening this October.

Bob Dylan announced his fall tour today and includes a Chicago stop at the brand new Wintrust Arena on October 27th. Even better, Mavis Staples has been tapped as the opening act!

Dylan’s last release came earlier this year when he released Triplicate, a triple-album comprised of covers of classic American songs.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

