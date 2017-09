Breakfast With The Beatles – September 10, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – I Want To Hold Your Hand

Kidzone – Can’t Buy Me Love

John – Come Together (Anthology)

The Beatles – Here, There And Everywhere

George – If You Believe

Power Station – Taxman

The Beatles – Penny Lane (Mono Mix 10)

The Beatles – I’ll Be On My Way (Bbc)

Craig Duncan – All My Loving

The Beatles – Ob La Di, Ob La Da

Dhani Harrison – All About Waiting

The Beatles – Drive My Car (Vocal Mix)

The Beatles – Girl

Paul – New

The Beatles – We Can Work It Out

9 AM

The Beatles – I’ll Cry Instead

John – Dear Yoko

Richie Havens – Here Comes The Sun

The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road

Professor Moptop

Paul – It’s Now Or Never

Miracles – You Really Got A Hold On Me

Ringo – Without Her

The Beatles – Baby It’s You

Art Garfunkel – I Will

John – Old Dirt Road

The Beatles – All I’ve Got To Do

Paul – Tomorrow

The Beatles – You Like Me Too Much

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – SEPTEMBER 10, 2017

THE BRITINS – MONDAY – CLAY COUNTY FAIR, NORTHWEST BANK STAGE, SPENCER, IOWA

SHINDIG – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 TILL 9 PM – BOLLINGBROOK P-ERFORMING ARTS CENTER, BEHIND VILLAGE HALL, 375 W. BRIARCLIFF RD, BOLLINGBROOK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 8:30 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 2 PM – DOWNTOWN ELGIN HARVEST MARKET, 200 N. GROVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

1964…THE TRIBUTE – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – LaCROSS CENTER, 300 HARBOR VIEW PLAZA, LaCROSS, WISC

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 8 PM – THE ACORN THEATER, 107 GENERATIONS DR, THREE OAKS, MICH (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – FRIDAY, 4 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

1964…THE TRIBUTE – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – STATE THEATRE, 316 EAU CLAIRE ST, EAU CLAIRE, WISC

THE FAB FOUR – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – BLUE GATE THEATRE, SHIPSHEWANA, IND – ALL AGES

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SATURDAY, 12 TILL 5:00 PM – DOOR COUNTY SEPTEMBER ALE FEST, 7809 WISCONSIN HIGHWAY 42, EGG HARBOR, WISC

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7 PM – MALLOWRUN WINERY, 6964 W. WHITELAND ROAD, BARGERSVILLE, IND

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8:30 TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 8 AM TILL 1 PM – VERNON HILLS FRENCH MARKET, VERNON HILLS TRAIN STATION PARKING LOT, 75 EAST ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDES SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – SUNDAY, 3 TILL 5 PM – HERITAGE FEST, JUST NORTH OF 1ST & MAIN STS, WEST DUNDEE, ILL – ALL AGES – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM