U2, St. Vincent, The National. New Noise at Nine – Thursday September 7, 2017

By Ryan Arnold
Photo: Anton Corbijn

Lin Brehmer talked to U2’s Bono this week about the new album. Earlier, Lin played the first single “You’re The Best Thing About Me.” Listen to their entire chat here.  Check out the playlist from this week’s New Noise at Nine below.

U2 – “You’re The Best Thing About Me
Phillip Phillips – “Miles”
Robert Plant – “Bones Of Saints

Beck – “Up All Night
Deer Tick – “Jumpstarting”
The National – “Day I Die

Alice Merton – “No Roots”
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood
JD McPherson – “Lucky Penny”

St. Vincent – “Los Ageless
Cold War Kids – “So Tied Up”
Anderson East – “All On My Mind

 

 

