U2, St. Vincent, The National. New Noise at Nine – Thursday September 7, 2017

Lin Brehmer talked to U2’s Bono this week about the new album. Earlier, Lin played the first single “You’re The Best Thing About Me.” Listen to their entire chat here. Check out the playlist from this week’s New Noise at Nine below.

As I do every week, I’m asking you to support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying a ticket to a show and their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

U2 – “You’re The Best Thing About Me”

Phillip Phillips – “Miles”

Robert Plant – “Bones Of Saints”

Beck – “Up All Night”

Deer Tick – “Jumpstarting”

The National – “Day I Die”

Alice Merton – “No Roots”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

JD McPherson – “Lucky Penny”

St. Vincent – “Los Ageless”

Cold War Kids – “So Tied Up”

Anderson East – “All On My Mind”