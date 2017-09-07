Foo Fighters Share New Song ‘The Line’

By Scott T. Sterling

The Foo Fighters have shared new song, “The Line,” ahead of next week’s release of the band’s ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold.

“The Line” is the third track released from the album, following “The Sky is a Neighborhood” and “Run.”

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl described “The Line” as “a search for hope in this day and age where you feel as if you’re fighting for your life with every passing moment, and everything is on the line.”

Concrete and Gold is set to debut on Sept. 15. Guests on the album include Justin Timberlake, Boyz II Men, Paul McCartney and The Kills’ Alison Mosshart.

Check out the Foos’ latest below.