Charles Bradley Diagnosed With Liver Cancer

After beating stomach cancer last fall, Charles Bradley has been diagnosed with liver cancer.

Although he successfully underwent treatment for his stomach cancer, the cancer had spread to his liver. All of Bradley’s upcoming tour dates have been cancelled as he will be undergoing treatment. He was scheduled to play at the Goose Island 312 Block Party in Chicago on September 23rd.

Bradley said in a statement, “I love all of you out there that made my dreams come true. When I come back, I’ll come back strong, with God’s love. With God’s will, I’ll be back soon.”

You can read his full statement on Facebook below.

