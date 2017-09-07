All month long, 93XRT is set to rock you around the world!

Listen in to 93XRT from 9/11-9/15 as we’re giving you the chance to experience the Foo Fighters live in concert in Mexico City as they headline the Corona Capital music festival. Also appearing will be Green Day, Phoenix, The Shins, and many more.

From 9/18-9/22, we’ll be giving you the chance to see Elton John in Paris.

Finally, listen to 93XRT from 9/25-9/29 where we’ll be giving you the chance to experience Arcade Fire in Chile!

All you need to do is listen to 93XRT from 8A-5P every weekday and when prompted, call 312-861-9978 and be the 10th caller for your chance to win! The 10th caller will pick up a $100 Visa Gift Card and be qualified to win

Good luck!

Click here for official contest rules.