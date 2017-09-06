Watch Portugal. The Man Cover “Don’t Look Back In Anger”

By Emma Mac
Portugal. The Man blew us away with the release of their new album, Woodstock, earlier this Summer, and we just can’t get enough. Sensing our need for more PTM, yesterday they posted this awesome cover of Oasis’s “Don’t Look Back In Anger.”

The guys are no stranger to covers, often going in to well known melodies and riffs when they perform live. And earlier this Summer at Bonnaroo, they performed “Don’t Look Back In Anger” as a tribute to victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester after Ariana Grande’s concert earlier this year.

Check out the Lords of Portland singing the Oasis cover here:

Something tells me the Gallagher brothers may have an opinion on this…

