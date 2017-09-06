New Chicago Music Playlist On Local Anesthetic, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017

Here’s what we heard on Local Anesthetic this week. Be sure to check out The Red Plastic Buddha as part of the Kaleidoscope Eye Festival at Live Wire this weekend. Thanks for listening.
- Local Anesthetic Playlist – September 3, 2017:
- Anti/Beyond “Not Exhausted”
- Marty Casey “Anything You Want”
- The Warmth “Old Sullivan Rilbienne”
- The Red Plastic Buddha “She’s an Alien”
- Pool Holograph “Heat Map”
- Sons of the Never “Wrong Pull Me Through”
