New Chicago Music Playlist On Local Anesthetic, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017

By Richard Milne
Filed Under: localanesthetic

Here’s what we heard on Local Anesthetic this week. Be sure to check out The Red Plastic Buddha as part of the Kaleidoscope Eye Festival at Live Wire this weekend. Thanks for listening.

    Local Anesthetic Playlist – September 3, 2017:

  • Anti/Beyond “Not Exhausted”
  • Marty Casey “Anything You Want”
  • The Warmth “Old Sullivan Rilbienne”
  • The Red Plastic Buddha “She’s an Alien”
  • Pool Holograph “Heat Map”
  • Sons of the Never “Wrong Pull Me Through”

Listen To More Episodes Of Local Anesthetic

Connect With Local Anesthetic On Facebook

Submit Your Music

More from Richard Milne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live