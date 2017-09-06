How Do You Celebrate 10 Years? Chicago Gourmet Throws 10 Extra Parties.

Sponsored Content Provided By Chicago Gourmet

Break out the bubbly! This year, Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet is celebrating a decade of deliciousness with eXtraordinary chefs – eXtraordinary places, a special event collection showcasing acclaimed chefs in Chicago’s most famous locales.

Thanks to Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Illinois, each “eXtraordinary” event will come seamlessly matched with wine and spirits because, you may have guessed, there’s much to toast. And, support from Chicago Architecture Foundation, Chicago Architecture Biennial and the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust has helped opened doors (pun intended) allowing guests to gain access to exclusive sites while mingling with leading chefs as they host rare dinners, tastings and cocktail parties.

Haven’t made your plans yet? There’s still time to reserve your spot at the party ten years in the making. Here are a few “eXtraordinary” events not-to-miss:

Step up to the plate on September 23 for Ballpark Fare Goes Gourmet at The Park at Wrigley. Presented by S.Rosen’s with additional support from Niman Ranch, Chicago Gourmet’s “Ballpark Fare Goes Gourmet” offers guests delicious twists on ballpark classics from 15 all-star Chicago chefs along with great music, cocktails from Beam Suntory, wine from Robert Mondavi Winery, music, and tons of fun right in the heart of Wrigleyville.

Later that same night, grab some friends (and your dancing shoes) for epic late-night food, fun, and stunning views at Sweets & Beats After Hours Dance Party at the Willis Tower Skydeck. Groove to sounds from DJ Tess, enjoy some bubbly by G.H. Mumm, and sip on creative cocktails featuring Absolut Elyx and Avion Tequila. Oh, and save room for dessert because Mindy Segal and Chicago’s leading ladies of pastry will be bringing the decadence.

The fun continues on September 24 with two morning yoga sessions during Rise & Shine Gourmet at the Chicago Athletic Association, presented by UnitedHealthcare. Held at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel (CAA), yogis will revive with morning cocktails and well-earned brunch bites prepared by their favorite chefs while benefiting Pilot Light.

Get ready – all of these events take place in addition to the highly anticipated Main Event and Grand Cru in Millennium Park September 23-24. (Appetite required.)

Chicago Gourmet, the nation’s premier culinary experience aimed at promoting Chicago’s world-class culinary community, returns to Millennium Park September 23-24, 2017. Celebrating its tenth anniversary year, organizers will also present eXtraordinary chefs – eXtraordinary places, a range of thrilling culinary events held in Chicago’s most iconic locales the week of September 18. Produced by the Illinois Restaurant Association along with title sponsor Bon Appétit magazine and presenting sponsor Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Chicago Gourmet was created to celebrate and honor both Chicago’s culinary achievements and the creative vision of the chefs, Master Sommeliers, and wine-, spirit-, and beer-makers who participate. It also spotlights Chicago as an international culinary destination via its unparalleled epicurean talent. For more information, visit www.chicagogourmet.org and get social at @chicago_gourmet.