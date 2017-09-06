Hot Doug Shows You How To Make His Signature Sauces

Doug Sohn of Hot Doug’s joined Lin Brehmer in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen to show how to make his famous sauces.

Get the full recipe & sausage pairing below.

Sausage: ANDOUILLE

Giardiniera Dijonnaise

Purée:

2 tablespoons Giardiniera (homemade or store-bought)

2 tablespoons Mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon Mustard

1 small clove chopped fresh Garlic

Sausage: CHORIZO

Cilantro Aioli

Purée

3 tablespoons Mayonnaise

8 sprigs fresh Cilantro

1/4 cup Pickled Jalapeño Peppers

2 small cloves chopped fresh Garlic

1/2 teaspoon Olive Oil

1/4 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

Sausage: JALAPENO JACK

Tomatillo Crema

Purée

2 tablespoons puréed roasted tomatillos

8 sprigs chopped cilantro

dash hot sauce

1 teaspoon lime juice

1 small clove garlic finely chopped

2 tablespoons Mexican crema

Sausage: SMOKED HUNGARIAN

Cumin Dijonnaise

Purée

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1⁄2 teaspoon toasted puréed cumin seeds

1 small clove of garlic finely chopped

pinch of salt and black pepper