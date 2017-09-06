Step up to the plate! This September 23, an all-star team of chefs will be serving up gourmet ballpark classics under the lights at The Park at Wrigley. And you will not want to miss it.

Presented by S.Rosen’s with additional support from Niman Ranch, Chicago Gourmet’s ‘Ballpark Fare Goes Gourmet’ offers guests delicious eats from 15 all-star Chicago chefs along with great music, cocktails from Beam Suntory, wine from Robert Mondavi Winery, music, and tons of fun right in the heart of Wrigleyville.

You can attend this fun, new event by winning two tickets now. Ballpark Fare Goes Gourmet is part of Bon Apptit presents Chicago Gourmet’s tenth anniversary event series. For more information, visit ChicagoGourmet.org.