Saturday Morning Flashback: 1991 [Playlist]

By Frank E. Lee

Once again, the tricky time currents were navigated successfully and the year 1991 returned to the airwaves. No anachronisms or paradoxes were observed. We were treated to cogent reports on the beginning of Lolla and the Bulls first championship and lots of great tunes that helped set the beat for the rest of the decade. Our return to the present was uneventful except for a brief side trip to hinder Carrot Top’s career. (It was ineffective.) Here’s the playlist:

“Tears In Heaven” by Eric Clapton

“1000 Miles Away” by Hoodoo Gurus

“Radio Song” by R.E.M.

“Lift Me Up” by Yes

“It’s Only Natural” by Crowded House

“The Other Side of Summer” by Elvis Costello

“This Is Hip” by John Lee Hooker

“Give It Away” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Ordinary Average Guy” by Joe Walsh

“All This Time” by Sting

“Rush” Big Audio Dynamite II

“The Sky is Crying” by Stevie Ray Vaughan

“Lithium” by Nirvana

“A Wall I Must Climb” by Michael McDermott

“Three Strange Days” by School of Fish

“Calling Elvis” by Dire Straits

“Learning To Fly” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

“Woman With the Strength of 10000 Men” by Peter Himmelman

“Right Here, Right Now” by Jesus Jones

“If You Don’t Start Drinkin'” by George Thorogood and the Destroyers

“Girlfriend” by Matthew Sweet

“I Touch Myself” by the Divinyls

Get a Leg Up” by John Mellencamp

“Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues” by Buddy Guy

“Crazy” by Seal

“What About Now” by Robbie Robertson

“There She Goes” by The LA’s

“I Can’t Dance” by Genesis

“Even Better Than the Real Thing” by U2

“Diane” by Material Issue

“Black” by Pearl Jam

“Big Sky Country” by Chris Whitley

“Good Things” by Bodeans