David Crosby Rips Jack White, Says He “Has Not Shown Up With A Really Fine Song Yet”

If you’re looking for a musician to give you an honest opinion, follow David Crosby on Twitter. If you’re looking for an entertaining account, follow David Crosby on Twitter.

His latest Q & A with fans saw folks asking him for his opinion on a wide variety of musicians. When one fan asked him about Jack White, Crosby replied, “Has not shown up with a really fine song yet.”

Has not shown up with a really fine song yet https://t.co/B9Kn0OWt9s — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) September 4, 2017

Third Man Records has retweeted the above tweet making this interaction even funnier.

Crosby did have some nice things to say though. For example, he called Iron & Wine “interesting and good,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit “intelligent and very good”, and John Mayer “a nice cat.”

