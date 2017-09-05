David Crosby Rips Jack White, Says He “Has Not Shown Up With A Really Fine Song Yet”

By Marty Rosenbaum
David Crosby
David Crosby (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a musician to give you an honest opinion, follow David Crosby on Twitter. If you’re looking for an entertaining account, follow David Crosby on Twitter.

His latest Q & A with fans saw folks asking him for his opinion on a wide variety of musicians. When one fan asked him about Jack White, Crosby replied, “Has not shown up with a really fine song yet.”

Third Man Records has retweeted the above tweet making this interaction even funnier.

Crosby did have some nice things to say though. For example, he called Iron & Wine “interesting and good,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit “intelligent and very good”, and John Mayer “a nice cat.”

