Chris Martin Covers Paul Simon’s “Graceland” for BBC Radio 1

Chris Martin seems like a really good guy who writes some quality songs, so I’m always willing to stand up to people that bash Coldplay. Couple that with the fact that we’re always on the lookout for a good cover, and you get a post with video of Chris Martin having a go with the 1986 classic from Paul Simon. Add in the fact that it’s shot and recorded professionally by the good folks at the BBC (as opposed to a shaky, distorted fan video), and we have ourselves a winner that’s more than worthy of a posting.