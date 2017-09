Breakfast With The Beatles – September 3, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Love Me Do

The Beatles – Cry For A Shadow

Living Colour – Tomorrow Never Knows

Ringo – Have You Seen My Baby

The Beatles – Get Back (Past Masters)

Paul – Magneto And Titanium Man

The Beatles – Norwegian Wood

Professor Moptop

Paul – Midnight Special (Russian)

John – Well Well Well

Charlie Hunter – Drive My Car

George – Behind That Locked Door

The Beatles – Something

Aretha Franklin – Eleanor Rigby

9 AM

The Beatles – All My Loving

The Beatles – Nowhere Man (Take 3)

Fiona Apple – Across The Universe

George – Lay His Head

Schola Musica – All You Need Is Love

The Beatles – Glass Onion

Joan Osborne – Hey Bulldog

The Beatles – She’s A Woman

The Beatles – Can’t Buy Me Love (Take 2)

Paul – No Words

The Beatles – Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – SEPTEMBER 3, 2017

AMERICAN ENGLISH – MONDAY, 5:30 PM – TASTE OF POLONIA, 5216 WEST LAWRENCE AVE, CHICAGO

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 8:30 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES / 6 PM TILL DUSK – ROUND LAKE BEACH CULTURAL & CIVIC CENTER, 2007 CIVIC CENTER WAY (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

McLENNON – ACOUSTIC TRIO BEATLE TRIBUTE – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:45 PM, H.B. JONES, 551 S. YORK RD, ELMHURST

SHINDIG – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – CENTRAL PARK, 2430 N. 75TH AVE, ELMWOOD PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET IN COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – WINFIELD GOOD OLD DAYS, CHURCH & BEECHER STREETS, WINFIELD

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – ROSELLE CRUISE, 344 E. MAPLE AVE, ROSELLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – FRIDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 7 PM – BMW GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP, 425 S. CONWAY FARMS DRIVE, LAKE FOREST – ALL AGES

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SATURDAY, 8 PM – PRIMO RESTAURANT, 720 MILWAUKEE AVE, GURNEE

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 2 PM – ROCK THE BLOCK PARTY, ELMHURST CITY CENTRE, 147 N. YORK RD, ELMHURST / 7:30 PM – FALL ON THE GREEN, 95TH ST & COOK AVE, OAK LAWN

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9-11 – CLAY COUNTY FAIR, NORTHWEST BANK STAGE – SPENCER, IOWA

THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 10 PM – FESTIVAL AT THE FARM, 2 TILL 10 PM, MARTIN FAMILY FARM, 16601 CORAL RD, UNION, ILL – ALL AGES – FUNDRAISER FOR IT’S ALL ABOUT KIDS PEDIATRIC CANCER RESEARCH (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 8 AM TILL 1 PM – VERNON HILLS FRENCH MARKET, VERNON HILLS TRAIN STATION PARKING LOT, 75 E. ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 5 PM – DARIEN FEST, COMMUNITY PARK, PLAINFIELD & CLARENDEN HILLS ROADS, DARIEN

