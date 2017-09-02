Counting Crows Soundcheck Party

Enter for your chance to win a meet and greet and soundcheck party with Counting Crows before their show on September 17th! Tickets for Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows are still available. Visit ticketmaster.com for more information.

Prize includes:
Meet & Greet / Soundcheck VIP Upgrade includes: VIP early entry into the venue
Pair of tickets to see Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 17th
Exclusive preshow meet & greet and personal photograph with Counting Crows**
VIP access to Counting Crows preshow soundcheck**
Specially designed Counting Crows raglan tour shirt (exclusive to VIP package only)
Collectible Counting Crows silkscreened tour poster (limited print, numbered)
Autographed lyric sheet
Counting Crows tote bag
Exclusive Counting Crows VIP merchandise item
Commemorative VIP laminate
On-site VIP host

