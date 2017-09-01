Robert Plant Debuts New Song ‘Bones of Saints’

By Scott T. Sterling

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant continues the march towards his new solo album with the release of a high-energy new blues-rock song, “Bones of Saints.”

“Bones of Saints” follows the release of lead single “The May Queen,” both previews from Carry Fire, which is scheduled to bow on October 13.

“It’s about intention. I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new,” Plant explained about the creative direction of Carry Fire in a press statement. “Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Check out “Bones of Saints” below.