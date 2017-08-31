Kurt Vile And Courtney Barnett And A Lotta Sea Lice

What started as a loose plan for two of indie rock’s finest guitarists, acclaimed song writers and righteous people to record a few songs together for their own personal amusement is now a full length album.

October 13th will see the release of “Lotta Sea Lice” from Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett via Matador Records.

I’ve has the good fortune to spend time with both artists and I found them to be a pair of the most down to earth artists you’d ever meet. That they’ve come together makes so much sense. Besides being friends they’ve been hardcore fans of each other’s work for years.

The album has nine songs that include originals plus covers each other’s songs. Kurt does Barnett’s “Out Of The Woodwork” while Courtney takes on Vile’s “Peeping Tomboy”.

The first single is called “Over Everything” and it showcases the easy chemistry between the two.

The official video was released to today and it’s hard to watch without breaking into a smile that lasts the entire length of the six minute song.

Kurt and Courtney will be town to play Thalia Hall 10/27 and Empty Bottle 10/28. Both already sold out.