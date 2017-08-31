Jazz Transfusion Playlist August 27,2017

Jazz Fest Preview

song-artist

Up From The Skies-Dr. Lonnie Smith

Magic-Typhanie Monique

The Bottom-George Freeman

The Secret Life Of Plants-Jo Ann Daugherty

Cool Hand Luke-Joe Policastro

Summertime-Dizzy Gillespie

Anywhere And Everywhere People-Matt Wilson

Drume Negrita-Ignacio Berroa

Blues Two Views-Ira Sullivan/Stu Katz

Maiden Voyage-John Campbell

Barbados-Sheila Jordan

Blues For Birks-Oscar Peterson/Dizzy Gillespie

Fast Brazil-Donny McCaslin

Hear Me Talkin’To Ya’-Ella Fitzgerald

Freedom-The Rebirth Brass Band