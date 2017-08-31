Jazz Transfusion Playlist August 27,2017

Jazz Fest Preview
song-artist
Up From The Skies-Dr. Lonnie Smith
Magic-Typhanie Monique
The Bottom-George Freeman
The Secret Life Of Plants-Jo Ann Daugherty
Cool Hand Luke-Joe Policastro
Summertime-Dizzy Gillespie
Anywhere And Everywhere People-Matt Wilson
Drume Negrita-Ignacio Berroa
Blues Two Views-Ira Sullivan/Stu Katz
Maiden Voyage-John Campbell
Barbados-Sheila Jordan
Blues For Birks-Oscar Peterson/Dizzy Gillespie
Fast Brazil-Donny McCaslin
Hear Me Talkin’To Ya’-Ella Fitzgerald
Freedom-The Rebirth Brass Band
