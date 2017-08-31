Jazz Transfusion Playlist August 27,2017

By Barry Winograd
Rebirth Brass Band

Jazz Fest Preview
song-artist
Up From The Skies-Dr. Lonnie Smith
Magic-Typhanie Monique
The Bottom-George Freeman
The Secret Life Of Plants-Jo Ann Daugherty
Cool Hand Luke-Joe Policastro
Summertime-Dizzy Gillespie
Anywhere And Everywhere People-Matt Wilson
Drume Negrita-Ignacio Berroa
Blues Two Views-Ira Sullivan/Stu Katz
Maiden Voyage-John Campbell
Barbados-Sheila Jordan
Blues For Birks-Oscar Peterson/Dizzy Gillespie
Fast Brazil-Donny McCaslin
Hear Me Talkin’To Ya’-Ella Fitzgerald
Freedom-The Rebirth Brass Band

More from Barry Winograd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live