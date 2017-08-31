Beck, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant. New Noise at Nine – Thursday August 31, 2017

By Ryan Arnold
Photo: Eliot Lee Hazel

Beck, you magnificent so-and-so…you finally let us know about your new album! We saved playing “Dear Life” from Beck’s October release, Colors, to start the show. Robert Plant, Foo Fighters, Anderson East…let’s call this week a “well-rounded show.” Check out the rest of the playlist below.

Like I do every week, I’m asking you to support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying a ticket to a show and their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

Beck – “Dear Life”
Deer Tick – “Jumpstarting”
Jade Bird – “Cathedral”

Anderson East – “All On My Mind
Big Head Todd & The Monsters – “Damaged One”
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood

JD McPherson – “Lucky Penny”
Amy Shark – “Adore”
Robert Plant – “The May Queen”

Alice Merton – “No Roots”
Phillip Phillips – “Miles”
Fleet Foxes – “Fool’s Errand”

