“Wayne’s World” AND Alice Cooper Coming to Millennium Park

Wayne’s World, the 1992 classic that took place in “Aurora, IL” will be screened next Tuesday at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, and to lead things off we’ll have introductory remarks from Alice Cooper himself!

As a 14-year-old seeing it for the first time, I recognized Alice Cooper, and I knew of him, but I hadn’t discovered his classic albums yet. Appearing in the film definitely introduced him to a new generation, many of whom would go on to discover the awesomeness of his earlier work, which has to be at least part of the reason that he’ll be appearing ahead of the film next week. Check it out, and yes, you are worthy!

More info here.