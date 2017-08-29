Metallica Announce ‘Master of Puppets’ Re-Release

Metallica have announced that they will reissue their seminal 1986 album Master of Puppets on November 10.

The reissue will be available digitally, and physically as a Standard LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set. The Expanded Edition will include previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews, live tracks, and a 28-page booklet. The Box Set will include a 108-page hardcover book including never before seen photos, outtakes and previously unreleased interviews, three LPs, ten CDs, a cassette, two DVDs, a lithograph, a folder with handwritten lyrics, and a set of six buttons.

Fans can pre-order the many configurations now at the band’s official site.

Master of Puppets was first Metallica album to be certified Platinum by the RIAA. The album has been certified 6x Platinum in the United States and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. In 2016, the album became the first metal album to be added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

Check out an unboxing video featuring frontman James Hetfield and set to Puppet’s “Disposable Heroes,” below.