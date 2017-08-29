Dan Auerbach’s Solo Summer Breeze Has A New Video!

By Marty Lennartz
Over the weekend we were up in Michigan for a wedding  on a beautiful wooded piece of property owned by the bride and groom. Just before dinner one of the guys at the wedding, a big music fan, asked me what’s my favorite summer album. I never really thought of a summer album. A song, yes, but not an album.

I was blanking a bit on the answer, but then I thought about the record we listened to on the way up: Dan Auerbach’s new solo album “Waiting On A  Song” and it hit me! It’s the perfect summer album!

Ten breezy, catchy pop songs that almost effortlessly bounce from country to soul to top 40, all under four minutes long that make listening to the record in the car sound like a great radio station from a bye gone era. Such a fun record!

So “Waiting On  a Song” is now officially my favorite summer record and I’m happy to say, Dan released a new video for one of the album’s best songs, “Stand By My Girl”, a hooky and comic take on a potentially lethal partner. The video tells the story well. Be careful, Dan.

