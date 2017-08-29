Coldplay Debut New Song “Houston #1” To Show Support For Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Coldplay

Coldplay was forced to cancel their recent gig in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey.

At their show in Miami last night, Chris Martin and company debuted a new song they wrote to show support for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“Cancelling shows is not something we like to do, but in this instance we had to. If it’s ok with you we’d like to send some of this beautiful atmosphere in here tonight over to Texas and over to Houston,” Martin told the crowd.

While the band was in Miami for a few days, they penned the song “Houston #1”. Martin told the audience, “This is a new song that we’re never going to play again.”

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live