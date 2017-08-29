Coldplay Debut New Song “Houston #1” To Show Support For Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Coldplay was forced to cancel their recent gig in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey.

At their show in Miami last night, Chris Martin and company debuted a new song they wrote to show support for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“Cancelling shows is not something we like to do, but in this instance we had to. If it’s ok with you we’d like to send some of this beautiful atmosphere in here tonight over to Texas and over to Houston,” Martin told the crowd.

While the band was in Miami for a few days, they penned the song “Houston #1”. Martin told the audience, “This is a new song that we’re never going to play again.”

