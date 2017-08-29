Apple To Unveil New iPhone 8 This September

Apple fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out when they can get their hands on the new iPhone 8.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple will be holding a product-announcement event on September 12th where they’re expected to unveil the iPhone 8.

The new iPhone reportedly features a display that takes up almost the entire front of the device by using OLED panels that are brighter and more colorful than previous screens. Additionally, the phone is expected to have facial recognition by using a 3D sensor on the front of the device.

While no release date has been confirmed, Apple usually sells its new phones within a week of the announcement.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram