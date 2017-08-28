Thirty Seconds to Mars Share Unique VMA Performance Featuring Travis Scott

By Scott T. Sterling

Thirty Seconds to Mars tapped rapper Travis Scott for an innovative performance at last night VMAs.

The bombastic anthem was turned up with a colorful visual presentation that revealed what appeared to be infrared images of the band and their supporting dancers.

Frontman Jared Leto sported a ski mask during the beginning of the performance, with a shirtless Travis Scott hitting the stage to deliver an auto-tuned verse from his song, “Butterfly Effect,” towards the end of the song.

Check out the unique visual below.

