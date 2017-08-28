THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Weaves – “53”

Canadian band Weaves are back this year with album number two, a record they’ve half-jokingly referred to as their “Americana” record. The first share from the album comes in the form of the spirited, high-energy “#53,” a track that we’re thrilled to share with you this week on THE BIG BEAT.

Dig into the rest of this week’s show below, and thanks for stopping by!

10pm

Queens of the Stone Age – “The Evil Has Landed” (Matador)

Cut Copy – “Standing in the Middle of the Field” (Astralwerks)

The Districts – “Violet” (Fat Possum)

(break)

Quicksand – “Illuminant” (Epitaph)

Wolf Parade – “Valley Boy” (Sub Pop)

Dan Croll – “Bad Boy” (Kobalt Music Recordings)

Tourist – “We Stayed Up All Night (feat. Ardyn)” (Monday)

Ariel Pink – “Feels Like Heaven” (Mexican Summer)

Manchester Orchestra – “The Moth” (Loma Vista)

(break)

lovelytheband – “Broken” (Another Century)

The Lemon Twigs – “Night Song” (4AD)

11pm

LCD Soundsystem – “tonite” (DFA/Columbia)

The War on Drugs – “Pain” (Atlantic)

Weaves – “#53” (Kanine)

(break)

The Dream Syndicate – “Glide” (ANTI-)

Destroyer – “Sky’s Grey” (Merge)

Kasabian – “Bless This Acid House” (Monotone)

Rainer Maria – “Suicides and Lazy Eyes” (Polyvinyl)

Protomartyr – “My Children” (Domino)

(break)

Everything Everything – “Can’t Do” (RCA)

The National – “Guilty Party” (4AD)

Mount Kimbie – “Blue Train Lines (feat. King Krule)” (Warp)