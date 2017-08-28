What’s New On Netflix This September

As summer begins to give way to fall, new Netflix shows are here to ease the pain.
Take a look at what’s coming to the Netflix streaming catalog this September (via GameSpot).
September 1
Amores Perros
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
The Last Shaman
Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale, Season 1 (Netflix original)
Little Evil (Netflix original film)
The Lost Brother
Maniac, Season 1
Narcos, Season 3 (Netflix original)
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface (Netflix original)
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs, Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
September 2
Vincent N Roxxy
September 4
Graduation
September 5
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix original)
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
September 6
A Good American
Hard Tide
September 7
The Blacklist, Season 4
September 8
#realityhigh (Netflix original film)
Apaches, Season 1
BoJack Horseman, Season 4 (Netflix original)
The Confession Tapes, Season 1 (Netflix original)
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix original)
Fire Chasers, Season 1
Greenhouse Academy, Season 1 (Netflix original)
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix original)
Spirit: Riding Free, Season 2 (Netflix original)
The Walking Dead, Season 7
September 9
Portlandia, Season 7
September 11
The Forgotten
September 12
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix original)
September 13
Ghost of the Mountains
Offspring, Season 7
September 14
Disney’s Pocahontas
September 15
American Vandal, Season 1 (Netflix original)
First They Killed My Father (Netflix original film)
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix original)
Rumble
Strong Island (Netflix original)
VeggieTales in the City, Season 2 (Netflix original)
September 18
Call the Midwife, series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
September 19
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix original)
Love, Sweat and Tears
September 20
Carol
September 21
Gotham, Season 3
September 22
Fuller House, new episodes (Netflix original)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix original)
The Samaritan
September 23
Alien Arrival
September 25
Dark Matter, Season 3
September 26
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix original)
September 27
Absolutely Anything
September 29
Big Mouth, Season 1 (Netflix original)
Club de Cuervos, Season 3 (Netflix original)
Gerald’s Game (Netflix original film)
Real Rob, Season 2 (Netflix original)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again, Season 1 (Netflix original)
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip, Season 1 (Netflix original)
Our Souls at Night (Netflix original film)
September 30
Murder Maps, Season 3