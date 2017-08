If you think artists just walk on stage before performing at an award show and know what to do, think again.

Metallica released a video showing the rehearsal they had with Lady Gaga prior to their performance at the Grammys this past year. While things went a bit haywire during the actual performance, this video shows the meticulous planning that went into it and gives a fascinating glimpse into the preparation process.

