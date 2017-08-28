Len & Lin: August and Everything After [Listen]

By Chris Cwiak
PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 26: Brian Duensing #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cubs defeated the Phillies 17-2. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cubs hit into a pretty strange triple play in Philadelphia, en route to dropping two of three to the lowly Phillies. A nice shoestring grab was made in the outfield and Cubs baserunners didn’t tag up, thinking that the ball would not be caught. Easy as 7-4-3. Now they return to Wrigley Field to face the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are desperate for a series win as they chase October, and the upstart Atlanta Braves over the Labor Day weekend.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

