How You Can Help The Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey has caused severe damage and displaced thousands in Southeast Texas.

With rain continuing to fall, those affected by the storm need your help.

CBS Chicago has compiled a lengthy list showing the wide variety of ways you can get involved.

Take a look below to see what organizations like the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army are doing to help and how you can get involved.

American Red Cross

The organization is offering a variety of ways for people to donate. You can call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation for those in need.

Salvation Army Disaster Services

You can donate by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY, texting STORM to 51555, sending a donation through the mail or online at helpsalvationarmy.com