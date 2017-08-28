Fletcher Rockwell On Local Anesthetic, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017

By Richard Milne
Filed Under: localanesthetic

Mike Nutt and Tim Bredrup of Fletcher Rockwell dropped by Local Anesthetic to spin tunes and talk about the band’s Help Me Get Better album. Help Me Get Better is out this Friday and the release show is next Friday, Sept. 8 at Fitzgerald’s. I wouldn’t call Fletcher’s music straight ahead rock and roll but it certainly veers toward the mainstream. Of course, when you do that, you’d better have the songs to back it up. Not a problem for these fellas. Help Me Get Better is solid and a pro production, too. Last night’s Local Anesthetic features snippets of half the album and will give you a good idea of what Fletcher Rockwell is all about. I’m Richard Milne. Thank you for listening.

    Local Anesthetic Playlist – August 27, 2017 with special guess Fletcher Rockwell:

  • ”Brutal World”
  • ”Help Me Get Better”
  • ”Friend or Enemy”
  • ”Stuck on You”
  • ”People Talk”

