Breakfast With The Beatles – August 27, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – When I Get Home

George – Bangladesh (Live)

Ike & Tina Turner – Get Back

George – That’s The Way It Goes

Young World Singers – Ringo For President

The Beatles – Honey Don’t

Joe Cocker – I’ll Cry Instead

The Beatles – Your Mother Should Know

The Beatles – Besame Mucho (Anthology)

The Beatles – I’ve Got A Feeling (Alternate Take)

Paul – Wanderlust

Lisa Lauren – Eleanor Rigby

John – God

The Beatles – Love You To

9 AM

The Beatles – Happiness Is A Warm Gun

Paul – With A Little Luck

Ringo – Wings

The Beatles – Twist And Shout

Professor Moptop

Paul – We All Stand Together

Cab Calloway – Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

The Beatles – P.S. I Love You (Bbc)

Ub40 – I’ll Be On My Way

The Beatles – One After 909

John – Sweet Little 16

The Beatles – She’s Leaving Home

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – AUGUST 27, 2017

ROBERT RODRIGUEZ – PROGRAM ON THE BEATLES: 50 YEARS OF PSYCHEDELIA – TUESDAY, 7:30 PM – MOUNT PROSPECT LIBRARY, 10 S. EMERSON ST, MOUNT PROSPECT

ROBERT RODRIGUEZ – PROGRAM ON THE BEATLES PERFORMING YEARS: 1957-1966 – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – DES PLAINES PUBLIC LIBRARY, 1501 ELLINGWOOD AVE, DES PLAINES

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 8:30 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVENUE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHNS AVES

PHIL ANGOTTI & FRIENDS – PERFORMS JOHN LENNON’S ROCK & ROLL ALBUM – THURSDAY, 8 PM – REGGIES, 2105 S. STATE ST

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 8:30 PM – ROCK N RAIL MUSIC & STREET FESTIVAL, CENTRAL PARK, 600 N. BROAD ST, GRIFFITH, IND

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM – ROCK N RAIL FEST, CORNER OF BROAD ST & MAIN ST, GRIFFITH, IND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 6 TILL 8 PM- CRUISIN THE SQUARE, CLASSIC CAR SHOW, 55 PHELPS AVE, ROMEOVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST AND COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – FRIDAY, 7 PM – ROCKIN IN THE PARK – OPENING FOR JEFFERSON STARSHIP, MB FINANCIAL PARK, 5501 PARK PLACE, ROSEMONT

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 6 TILL 10 PM – BLUE CHIP CASINO @ ROCKS LOUNGE, 777 BLUE CHIP DR, MICHIGAN CITY, IND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLES SONGS)

BAGSHOT ROW – FRIDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – VERANDA CONCERT, STARVED ROCK LODGE, ROUTE 178 & ROUTE 71, UTICA, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE MUSIC)

BEATLE BLAST: BRITISH INVASION – SATURDAY – 3 PM – CREAM BY BADGE, 4:30 PM – THE WHO BY WHO’S WHO, 6:30 PM – ROLLING STONES BY BEGGARS BANQUET, 8:30 PM – BEATLES BY BEATLERAMA – THE COTTAGE, 6 E. CRYSTAL LAKE AVE, CRYSTAL LAKE

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – TASTE OF MELROSE PARK, VILLAGE OF MELROSE PARK COMPLEX, 1000 N. 25TH AVE, MELROSE PARK

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 10 PM – KEWANEE HOG DAYS FESTIVAL, CORNER OF 3RD & TREMONT STS, KEWANEE, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – CANTIGNY VFW, 826 HORSESHOE DR, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – FRENCH MARKET, NORTH ST. JOHNS PARKING LOT, 1800 ST. JOHNS AVE, HIGHLAND PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BEATLE BLAST: BRITISH INVASION – SUNDAY, 4:30 PM – PINK FLOYD BY ECLIPSE, 6:30 PM- LED ZEPPELIN BY KASHMIR, 8:30 PM – THE BEATLES BY BRIT BEAT – THE COTTAGE, 6 E. CRYSTAL LAKE AVE, CRYSTAL LAKE

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 8 PM – BUFFALO GROVE DAYS, 951 McHENRY RD, BUFFALO GROVE

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 5:30 TILL 7:30 PM – HARVARD BALLOON FEST, MILKY WAY PARK, SOUTH STAGE, 300 LAWRENCE RD, HARVARD, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

