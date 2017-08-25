The Killers On Why There Aren’t Any Big Rock Bands – “They’re Not Good Enough”

As The Killers are gearing up to release their new album Wonderful Wonderful this September, Brandon Flowers & Ronnie Vannucci Jr. gave their take on why there aren’t many rock acts making it big like they did.

In an interview with Vice, Flowers was asked if he thinks a band like The Killers could gain similar traction today. He said,

“It could happen—but there hasn’t been anybody good enough. If there was a band like the Strokes, or Interpol, people would talk. [Points outside to Brooklyn] If there were some kids out there right now playing “Obstacle 1″ tonight, I would hear about it, you would hear about it.”

Vannucci Jr. added, “People are very quick to blame a changing of the times for a lot of things, when it’s really that they’re just not good enough yet.”

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram